Sponsored Content
Vienna as Europe's AI hub: Regional Support and Billions in Investment Expected
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:24 ♦ (Vindobona)
Parallel to the establishment of AI Factory Austria, Vienna is intensifying its campaign to host one of up to five planned European “AI Gigafactories.” The official application, a joint project of the federal government, the city, and the business community, was signed on June 20, 2025, by top politicians, including Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker and Mayor Michael Ludwig.
“I am convinced that winning this project could massively increase our city's innovative strength,” Mayor Ludwig explained. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
These gigafactories are designed as high-performance data centers specifically for training, developing, and operating state-of-the-art AI models. With more than 100,000 specialized AI processors per location, they are expected to have significantly more computing power than AI factories. The total investment for a Gigafactory is estimated at up to five billion euros, of which up to 35…
or Log In
Fast News Search