Sponsored Content
Vienna: Still Among the World's Leading Conference Cities
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:17 ♦ (Vindobona)
Vienna consolidates its position as a leading global conference destination: after taking first place in the prestigious ranking of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) in May, the city has now achieved second place worldwide for the third time in a row in the latest congress ranking of the Union of International Associations (UIA) for 2024.
Trade Fair Center (Messe Wien) is one of Vienna's biggest congress centres. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Peter Gugerell / Public domain
With a total of 239 international association congresses, Vienna has defended its position from last year and is surpassed in the UIA list only by Brussels (388 conferences). Vienna is followed by Seoul (180), Barcelona (159), and Tokyo (148). Vienna thus accounts for an impressive 4.3 percent of all congresses in the 100 cities included in the UIA ranking.
Enormous…
or Log In
Fast News Search