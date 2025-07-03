Microsoft Strengthens Austria's Digital Future: Billion-Euro Investment in New Cloud Region

The new infrastructure will enable companies and public administrations to store data locally and use modern cloud and AI services in compliance with European data protection standards. Hermann Erlach, General Manager of Microsoft Austria, emphasized the significance of this development: “We have fought long and hard to bring this project to Austria, and I am extremely pleased to announce today that we will go live with our data centers in Austria in August.”

Focus on digital sovereignty and economic growth

The opening of the data center region is seen as a key building block for Austria's digital transformation. State Secretary Alexander Pröll emphasized its strategic importance, as reported by ORF: “The investment in the data center strengthens Austria as a business location and creates the basis for innovation. At the same time, it is a strong commitment to Austria as a digital location.” Pröll also spoke of the need to “think European and act national” to ensure digital sovereignty, but acknowledged that complete digital self-sufficiency was unlikely.

As reported by ORF, Christian Helmenstein, head of the Economica Institute, presented impressive figures: a study by his institute from 2024 predicts that the widespread use of AI could increase domestic value creation by up to 18 percent. Cloud technology is also seen as a catalyst for an 8.3 percent increase in revenue per digitization level.

Locations, security, and sustainability

For security reasons, the exact locations of the three data centers have been kept secret, but media reports mention Schwechat, Vösendorf, and Achau. The only confirmation is that they are located in the Schwechat area (Bruck/Leitha district). The operation will require a maximum of 40 employees.

There is a particular focus on sustainability: the data centers will be powered exclusively by electricity from renewable sources. To this end, Microsoft is working with VERBUND, which supplies Austrian hydropower from the Mayrhofen/Tuxbach and Freudenau power plants. Wiener Netze has even put its own 110-kilovolt switchgear into operation for the power supply, the costs of which were covered entirely by Microsoft. As reported by ORF, Mayor Karin Baier (SPÖ) from Schwechat expressed her positive opinion of the data center and emphasized that no additional truck trips would be necessary for data transport.

Digital skills and plans for the future

In addition to the physical infrastructure, Microsoft is also heavily involved in the field of digital education. As part of the “Make Tomorrow Possible” initiative, more than 200,000 people in Austria have already been trained and educated in digital skills since 2022. The goal is to increase this number to 300,000 by the end of 2025. State Secretary Pröll underscored the importance of this: “We cannot use the best technology if we don't know how to apply it.”

The opening of the data center region in Austria is part of Microsoft's comprehensive European strategy, which aims to expand cloud and AI infrastructure and ensure Europe's digital resilience. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reaffirmed the company's commitment to enabling European companies and organizations to “operate independently, securely, and autonomously.”

The first companies, such as Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich, the Umdasch Group, and Kapsch TrafficCom, are already planning to use the new infrastructure immediately. This investment is intended not only to increase Austria's digital competitiveness, but also to generate new value creation, employment, and fiscal effects.

Microsoft Austria