Europe's Digital Medicine of Tomorrow: Insights from Vienna, Poland, Austria, and Moldova

A meeting on the digital transformation of health care systems in Europe was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Vienna, attended by representatives from Poland, Austria, and Moldova. / Picture: © Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria (CC BY 3.0 PL)

The digital transformation of European healthcare systems is moving forward—and, in light of demographic challenges and rising costs, requires a shift in thinking across national borders. The meeting not only shed light on the technical and regulatory hurdles but, above all, highlighted how cross-border knowledge exchange can secure the future of medical care.

International Collaboration in Vienna

The high-profile symposium was opened by prominent figures: In addition to Zenon Kosiniak-Kamysz, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Austria, and Victoria Roşca, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Austria, the business community was also represented by a leading representative of Siemens Healthineers for the Central Asia, Central, and Eastern Europe region.

The conference underscored that modern healthcare systems can no longer be optimized in isolation within a national framework. While demographic change across Europe is increasing pressure on hospitals and long-term care facilities, digitalization—particularly through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and secure data infrastructures—offers new ways to boost efficiency and alleviate the burden on medical staff.

Best Practices in a European Comparison: Poland, Austria, and Moldova

The experiences of the three participating countries illustrate that the path to connected health involves different priorities but shares common goals. In recent years, Poland has invested heavily in modernizing its digital health infrastructure. A key element of this is the Internet Patient Account (IKP), which allows citizens to easily access electronic prescriptions, referrals, and medical reports. With over three billion e-prescriptions already issued and plans to expand the system to numerous medical specialties, Warsaw demonstrates how comprehensive digital services can be successfully implemented in everyday practice.

Austria is also consistently driving forward digitization and technological innovation. Initiatives such as the Digital Health Austria funding program (launched in the summer of 2026 and supported by the FFG and the LBG OIS Center, among others) are specifically aimed at more closely linking interdisciplinary research, technological innovations, and patient-centered solutions. For countries such as the Republic of Moldova, digitization also plays a key role in making the healthcare system more efficient, transparent, and accessible despite limited resources. The exchange with established EU markets offers valuable “lessons learned” in this regard.

Artificial Intelligence and Data Security as a Foundation

A key focus of the Vienna conference was the enormous potential of artificial intelligence. In the future, AI applications will not only drastically reduce administrative processes in hospitals but also support diagnostics (such as in medical imaging).

Nevertheless, the experts agreed that technological progress must go hand in hand with strict data protection standards—such as those enshrined in the European Union. The secure, standardized exchange of medical data across national borders is considered a prerequisite for minimizing medical errors and sustainably improving the quality of care.

The meeting in Vienna demonstrated that digital healthcare is no longer a distant vision, but rather a dynamic process accelerated by strategic partnerships. The strong interest from the business, political, and scientific communities underscores that transnational dialogue between EU member states and partner countries such as Moldova is indispensable for making European healthcare systems more resilient, patient-centered, and future-proof.

Polish Embassy Vienna