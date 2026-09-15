Mickiewicz's “Dziady” in the Garden of the Polish Embassy in Vienna

The gardens of the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Vienna hosted the ninth edition of the National Reading, organized with “Polonika,” a magazine for the Austrian Polish community. / Picture: © Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria (CC BY 3.0 PL)

The event was opened by Robert Filipczak, Minister Plenipotentiary and Consul of the Republic of Poland in Vienna. In his address, he emphasized that the National Reading not only serves to promote classic Polish literature but also represents a central element in strengthening the community and fostering national identity far from home.

The highlight of the program was the artistic interpretation of the play by the well-known acting duo Krzysztof Zawadzki and Małgorzata Zawadzka from the National Stary Theater (Helena Modrzejewska Theater) in Kraków. Their emotional and professional reading of selected passages lent the work a special depth.

Dr. Halina Iwanowska (editor of the journal “Polonika”), Dr. Jolanta Doschek (professor at the University of Vienna), and Mag. Hanna Kaczmarczyk (director of the Jan III Sobieski School at the Polish Embassy) provided a contextual introduction to the passages read. Numerous representatives of the Polish diaspora, students, and guests used the occasion to engage in discussions and reflect on timeless themes such as freedom, the culture of remembrance, and intergenerational dialogue. Photographic documentation of the event was provided by Malwina Papaj and Krzysztof Korbiel (editorial staff of “Polonika”).

Background and National Context

The “Narodowe Czytanie” initiative has been held annually since 2012 under the patronage of the Polish President. The 15th edition was dedicated to Mickiewicz’s “Dziady,” a masterpiece that addresses both tragic struggles for independence and universal moral values.

The main opening event of this year’s edition took place in early September, as is tradition, at the Adam Mickiewicz Monument in Warsaw in the presence of the presidential couple. More than 6,500 venues worldwide—in Poland and abroad—joined in, including numerous diplomatic missions and Polish community centers (e.g., in Vienna and Brussels).

To mark the 15th anniversary, an official channel was launched through which the drama was made accessible for the first time as a multi-part audiobook. As announced at the conclusion of the celebrations, the work for the upcoming National Reading in 2027 has already been selected: the novel “Lord Jim” by Joseph Conrad.

Polish Embassy Vienna

Polonika