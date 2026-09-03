Remembering Polish Victims of World War II in Austria: From a Dramatic Escape to Vienna’s Central Cemetery

Ahead of the upcoming anniversary of the outbreak of World War II, Zenon Kosiniak-Kamysz, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Austria, attended a commemorative event in Aspang-Markt. / Picture: © © MeinBezirk/Peinsipp und Botschaft der Republik Polen

Back in August, Zenon Kosiniak-Kamysz, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Austria, attended a memorial event in Aspang-Markt (Lower Austria). The event was held to honor the memory of the Polish forced laborers Stanisław Krasoń and Ludwik Michalski.

On August 21, 1943, the two men undertook a sensational escape attempt: They stole a German Junkers Ju 88 bomber from the Wiener Neustadt military airfield in an effort to escape the Nazi regime. According to historical accounts, their intended destination was Sicily, which was already under Allied occupation. However, the plan ended in tragedy: just a few kilometers from the takeoff site, the aircraft crashed in the border region (near Neustift am Hartberg and Zöbern), and both men lost their lives.

The bodies of the two forced laborers were buried anonymously at the Unteraspang parish cemetery at the time. It was only a few years ago that the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, in cooperation with the Polish Embassy and the state of Lower Austria, initiated a historical investigation. Through archaeological and anthropological examinations, the remains were identified. Since 2023, a commemorative plaque at the cemetery has served as a memorial to their fate.

The event was attended by numerous representatives from politics and government agencies, including Stephan Mlczoch (Head of War and Victims’ Graves Care at the Ministry of the Interior), Member of the National Council Thomas Elian, the mayor of Aspang-Markt, Doris Faustmann, Deputy State Police Director Manfred Aichberger, as well as the Polish military attaché, Colonel Maciej Betke, and Minister Counselor Przemysław Gembiak. In his speech, Ambassador Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that remembering the past is a commitment to safeguarding peace, human dignity, and democracy.

Commemoration of the 87th Anniversary of the Outbreak of War at Vienna’s Central Cemetery

On September 1, 2026—the 87th anniversary of the German invasion of Poland and the start of World War II—diplomats, representatives of the Polish community, and youth organizations gathered at Vienna’s Central Cemetery.

Wreaths were laid at the monument to Polish soldiers and victims of fascism to honor the Polish men and women who fought against the Nazi regime of terror and gave their lives. In addition to representatives of the Polish Embassy, the ceremony was attended by the Association of Piłsudski Followers (Vienna “Danube” Group), scouts from the ZHP “Gniazdo” group in Austria, and numerous members of the Polish community.

Inventor of the Legendary Marching Compass Honored

A special focus of the commemoration at the Central Cemetery was Colonel Jan Bezard (Johann Ritter von Bézard, 1871–1954). Bezard was not only a prominent officer and military topographer but also the inventor of the famous Bézard compass.

Born in what was then Galicia, the officer developed the marching compass—patented in 1902—during his time as a teacher. Thanks to its innovative bearing mechanism, the model served as the global standard for military and orienteering use for decades. Bezard died in 1954 in Vienna, where his grave of honor is located. Participants in the ceremony laid flowers at his resting place to honor his service to Poland and to science.

Polish Embassy Vienna