A Century in the Service of Music: Vienna Celebrates Theodor Kanitzer and the 42nd Chopin Festival

Theodor Kanitzer has rendered outstanding service to international understanding and cultural exchange like few others. As the long-time president of the Austrian-Polish Society (ÖPG) and the International Chopin Society in Vienna, he shaped the cultural ties between Austria and Poland for decades. He is also regarded as a co-founder of the umbrella organization for all Austrian foreign societies (Partners of All Nations – PaN).

The PaN umbrella organization, co-founded by Kanitzer, today unites over 120 bilateral friendship societies in Austria and operates under the patronage of the Federal President.

Kanitzer received numerous top honors throughout his life in recognition of his tireless commitment. Notable among these are the Grand Decoration of Honor for Services to the Republic of Austria and the Polish Order of Merit. Emphasizing his philosophy that music is the universal language transcending borders, Kanitzer continues to exemplify this belief with undiminished enthusiasm.

High-Profile Gala at Vienna City Hall

The ceremony at Vienna City Hall (starting at 5:00 p.m., doors open at 4:00 p.m.) reflects the high esteem in which Kanitzer is held in political and cultural circles. Speakers expected to address the event include Vienna’s Mayor, Dr. Michael Ludwig, and Polish Ambassador Zenon Kosiniak-Kamysz. The renowned ORF presenter Silvia Schneider will host the high-profile program.

Musically, too, the evening will do justice to the honoree’s lifetime achievements: Renowned artists such as violinist Lidia Baich, pianists Donka Angatscheva and Manfred Wagner-Artzt, and singers Ildikó Raimondi and Zoryana Kushpler will fill the ballroom with music.

A Look Ahead to the 42nd Chopin Festival in 2026

The birthday celebrations at City Hall also mark the kickoff of one of the country’s most time-honored classical music events: the 42nd Chopin Festival. From August 13 to 16, 2026, the idyllic Kartause Gaming (Scheibbs district) will once again become the center of international Chopin celebrations. Additional concerts and program events are also planned in Scheibbs and Lunz am See.

The Kartause Gaming, the headquarters of the Chopin Festival, is one of the largest former Carthusian monasteries in Europe. The connection between Chopin’s music and this historic site in the Ötscherland region, initiated by Kanitzer, is regarded as his visionary life’s work in the field of cultural tourism.

The festival, which bears Kanitzer’s distinctive stamp, attracts top-tier pianists and classical music lovers from around the world each year, combining masterful interpretations of Chopin with the historic setting of the former Carthusian monastery.

On June 19, interested members of the media and guests will have the opportunity to attend this dual cultural event at Vienna City Hall. The event will also offer the chance to conduct one-on-one interviews with the honoree, Prof. Dr. Kanitzer, and pianist Donka Angatscheva.

International Chopin Society