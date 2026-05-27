Gala of Bulgarian Culture and Music Delights Audiences at the Viennese Konzerthaus

The Bulgarian ambassador, Desislava Naydenova-Gospodinova, was an official guest at the celebration hosted by the St. Cyril and St. Methodius Bulgarian School. / Picture: © Bulgarian Embassy Vienna

The event, titled "Gala of Bulgarian Culture and Music – OPUS 3", was held for the third consecutive year. Its inspirer, initiator, and artistic director is the prominent Bulgarian pianist Donka Angatscheva, who has enjoyed decades of success on the Austrian music scene. This year's edition was realized through her artistic platform "Art Continues to Live" (Die Kunst lebt weiter) in partnership with the cultural organization Tempo Rubato.

Media Press Conference at the Embassy

Ahead of the main event, on May 15, 2026, an official meeting with representatives of Bulgarian and Austrian media took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Austria. At the conference, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary H.E. Desislava Naydenova-Gospodinova expressed her immense pride that the concert was being held under her patronage and with the support of the Bulgarian Cultural Institute "Haus Wittgenstein". During the press conference, journalists had the opportunity to enjoy preview excerpts from the musical program, performed by Donka Angatscheva, cellist Teodora Miteva, and Portuguese singer Sandra Pires.

Emotional Outpouring and Stellar Duets on Stage

For the first time on the Gala stage in the Austrian capital, a full Bulgarian symphony orchestra was present – the Vratsa Symphony Orchestra (Sinfonieta Vratsa), under the leadership of chief conductor Hristo Pavlov. The program was exceptionally diverse, featuring classical works by Frédéric Chopin, Franz Liszt, Pancho Vladigerov, and Parashkev Hadjiev, as well as contemporary pop and jazz performances, as reported by Radio Bulgaria.

The event was hosted by the young actress of Bulgarian and Spanish descent, Chiara Bazaga. The audience enthusiastically applauded the performances of pop and theater star Orlin Pavlov, the acclaimed jazz trio "JP3" led by Jivko Petrov, the Wladigeroff Brothers (Alexander and Konstantin), Austrian violinist Lidia Baich, and soprano Madlen Chobanova. A true sensation was caused by the performances of the world-famous soloist of the Vienna State Opera, Ildikó Raimondi, as well as an exclusive duet between Orlin Pavlov and Sandra Pires, who performed a specially created version of Bryan Adams' hit "Here I Am" before the Viennese public.

The grand finale of the concert brought the entire hall to its feet. Under roaring and endless applause, all the artists and the audience sang the Bulgarian student anthem "Varvi, Narode Vazrodeni" (Go, Revived People) together, transforming the evening into an unforgettable celebration. According to the Austrian media outlet Leadersnet, the concert in the historic hall was completely sold out and concluded with enthusiastic standing ovations, proving the power of art to unite different worlds.

Honoring Traditions at "Haus Wittgenstein"

In addition to the glamorous concert, the celebration of May 24th in Vienna continued with the long-standing tradition of laying flowers at the monument of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius in the courtyard of the Bulgarian Cultural Institute "Haus Wittgenstein".

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Desislava Naydenova-Gospodinova, the Permanent Representative to the UN, OSCE, and other international organizations, Ivan Gospodinov, the director of the institute, Prof. Rumyana Koneva, directors, teachers, children, and parents from the Bulgarian schools in Vienna ("St. St. Cyril and Methodius" and "Prof. Ivan Shishmanov"), as well as dozens of representatives of the Bulgarian diaspora. The Bulgarian Ambassador was also an official guest at the school celebration, where the pupils presented a moving festive program, preserving the Bulgarian language and heritage far from home.

Bulgarian Embassy Vienna