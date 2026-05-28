55 Years of Diplomatic Relations: A Celebration of Friendship Centered on Culture and Tea

The Chinese Embassy in Austria hosted a reception to mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Austria. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The festivities kicked off with a festive reception, at which Ambassador Qi Mei welcomed numerous high-ranking representatives from Austrian politics, business, and society. Among the guests were prominent figures such as former Federal President Dr. Heinz Fischer, former Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel, former Vice-Chancellor Michael Spindelegger, and former Defense Minister Werner Fasslabend. Representatives from the Office of the President, the federal ministries, and the major parliamentary parties were also in attendance.

Am 20. Mai veranstaltete die Chinesische Botschaft in Österreich einen Empfang anlässlich des 55‑jährigen Bestehens der diplomatischen Beziehungen zwischen China und Österreich. Botschafterin Qi Mei, Bundespräsidenta.D. Dr. Heinz Fischer, Vertreter der österreichischen Regierung… https://t.co/sMCZ5ahpb8 — Chinesische Botschaft in Österreich (@chinaembaustria) May 21, 2026

In her keynote address, Ambassador Qi Mei emphasized the strong foundation of the relationship: “Like-minded people cannot be separated even by mountains and seas.” She noted that the friendly-strategic partnership is the most accurate reflection of successful bilateral cooperation. The shared credo of the evening was that the two sides wish to continue strengthening political trust and writing a new chapter of friendship in the future.

World-renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang provided a dazzling cultural highlight, thrilling the guests with an exclusive piano concert and earning thunderous applause.

“Tea for the World”: Cultural Gathering on International Tea Day

Just one day later, on May 21, the celebrations continued at the renowned Haas&Haas Tea House in Vienna. To mark “International Tea Day,” the Embassy organized the cultural event “Tea for the World · Yaji” (茶和天下·雅集).

In her address, Ambassador Qi Mei noted that tea has served as a bridge between Eastern and Western civilizations for centuries, historically carried along the Silk Road and the ancient Tea Horse Road. Traditional Chinese tea cultivation techniques and the associated customs are now part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Around one hundred local visitors took the opportunity to immerse themselves deeply in Chinese culture through traditional tea ceremonies. The event was accompanied by demonstrations of calligraphy and tai chi, which introduced guests to a harmonious blend of enjoyment and Far Eastern philosophy.

The anniversary celebrations clearly demonstrated that, even after more than half a century, Sino-Austrian friendship remains in full bloom in the summer of 2026 and secures the foundation for promising future cooperation.

Chinese Embassy Vienna