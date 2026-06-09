Warsaw Welcomes Young Members of the Polish Diaspora for Polonia Camp and the 2026 Polish Diaspora Leadership Academy

Both initiatives aim to strengthen ties to one's homeland and prepare young people to serve as international ambassadors and leaders of the Polish community abroad. / Picture: © Polish and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The Office of the Senate of the Republic of Poland, in cooperation with key Polish diaspora organizations, has announced the start of recruitment for two prestigious global events: the second edition of Polonia Camp 2026 and the Polish Diaspora Leadership Academy 2026. Both projects aim not only to strengthen ties with the homeland but, above all, to cultivate new leaders who will shape Poland’s image on the international stage.

Polonia Camp 2026: Where the Heart of Young Polish Diaspora Beats

From July 23–26, 2026, the green campus of the Warsaw University of Life Sciences (SGGW) will become the capital of young Poles from around the world. Following the huge success of last year’s inaugural edition, hundreds of participants aged 18 to 30 will once again gather in Poland.

This event is organized by the “Wspólnota Polska” Association in cooperation with the Institute of Public Affairs Foundation and the Kosciuszko Foundation. The entire project is held under the honorary patronage of the Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland, Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, and the initiative itself is co-financed by the Senate Chancellery as part of the prestigious “Senate – Polonia 2026” competition.

“This is not a project for the future. Young Polish diaspora members are an active part of the Polish community today,” emphasized the Marshal of the Senate during preparatory meetings with young people, encouraging them to participate in large numbers and help shape the meeting’s program.

The Polonia Camp 2026 program combines intensive networking, education, and entertainment. Participants will take part in substantive workshops, panel discussions on national identity in the modern world, and presentations on the latest achievements in Polish science, culture, and the economy. There will also be a cultural and entertainment zone featuring concerts, an outdoor cinema, and meetings with prominent figures from politics, sports, and the arts. Importantly for participants, attendance at the entire event is completely free; however, due to high demand, spots are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Polish Diaspora Leader Academy 2026: A Forge for Future Elites

For those who wish to take it a step further and actively engage in the activities of Polish diaspora organizations in their countries of residence, the Consular and Diaspora Department of the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Vienna has announced the official opening of applications for the Polish Diaspora Leader Academy 2026.

This elite training program will take place September 11–20, 2026, in the heart of Warsaw. The project is aimed at adults who have already demonstrated prior involvement in Polish diaspora communities. The program focuses on: Developing advanced leadership and managerial competencies, managing international projects, and building and maintaining a global network of contacts (networking).

The organizers place great emphasis on making the training fully accessible, which is why participation in the Academy is completely free of charge. Participants will be provided with accommodation at the prestigious Gromada Hotel in central Warsaw, full board, and reimbursement of international travel expenses up to 1,400 PLN.

How to join?

For both Polonia Camp and the Polish Diaspora Leader Academy, the recruitment processes have already begun. The number of spots for both events is strictly limited. Information on detailed programs, regulations, and application forms can be found on the Polish embassy's official website.

Polish Embassy Vienna