Austrian Chancellor Stocker Makes Historic Inaugural Visit to Poland

The high-level working visit to Warsaw was of symbolic and geopolitical significance. During the meeting, the host, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, referred to the historic date: On September 17, 1939, the Red Army attacked Poland. In light of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against neighboring Ukraine, he said it is important to learn from history. Tusk reported on a massive Russian attack on western Ukraine, in the immediate vicinity of the Polish border, which had taken place shortly before the meeting and had necessitated putting Polish fighter jets on alert.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker assured the neighboring country of his full solidarity. Russian attempts to destabilize and intimidate EU member states must not be allowed to succeed. Even as a militarily neutral state, Austria will do its part to strengthen European resilience.

Economic Alliance: Billions Invested in the Nordbahn and Banking Expansion

The two heads of government agreed to a gradual intensification of economic relations. In the future, a bilateral economic conference chaired by the respective ministers of economy will take place every two years.

To drastically improve connectivity between the two capitals, the Austrian chancellor announced a major project: Austria is investing approximately 1 billion euros in the expansion of the Nordbahn. This is expected to cut the train travel time between Vienna and Warsaw in the long term from the current eight hours to four.

Poland is one of Europe’s fastest-growing economies. To capitalize on these opportunities, Chancellor Stocker was accompanied by a high-level business delegation. Among those on the trip was Peter Bosek, CEO of Erste Group. The banking group is massively expanding its presence in Central Europe and, together with the chancellor, toured the headquarters of Erste Bank Polska.

A Common Approach to External Border Protection and Migration

On migration policy, Stocker and Tusk called for a consistent approach at the EU level. Stocker emphasized that protecting the EU’s external borders is not purely a national responsibility. Poland plays a key role in this regard as a border state and host to the EU border protection agency Frontex.

Both sides advocated for a strict return policy for individuals required to leave the EU. Austria is also pushing for the establishment of return centers and asylum procedures in third countries. With regard to crises at the borders—such as in Ceuta—Stocker supported allowing member states to temporarily suspend asylum applications in exceptional situations. In this context, Donald Tusk highlighted the Polish border fortification project “Eastern Shield” (Tarcza Wschód), which serves the security of the entire continent. Tusk made it clear that decisions regarding security on the eastern flank can only be made with Poland’s involvement.

Competitiveness and Resource Allocation in the EU Budget

Regarding the economic framework, Chancellor Stocker called for reforms at the EU level. A united and innovative Europe, he argued, must reduce bureaucracy and ensure an affordable energy supply. Stocker again criticized the dysfunctionality of the European merit-order system in the electricity market, which he said disadvantages countries with a high share of renewable energy.

With regard to the negotiations on the upcoming EU financial framework, Tusk pointed out that while Austria is a net contributor and Poland has so far been a major recipient of EU funds, investments in the single market and border security benefit all member states. Stocker reiterated that security issues must be a priority in the budget talks. In closing, the Austrian Chancellor invited his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, to make an official return visit to Vienna.

Austrian Federal Chancellery

Polish Prime Minister's Chancellery