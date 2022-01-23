Covid in Austria: Borders Are Open Again
Since January 24, guests from all countries with 2G+ or boosted can enter Austria - there are then no more virus variant areas. Great Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway are no longer considered virus variant areas. Tourist travel is possible for vaccinated and recovered persons. Here is an overview of the updated entry regulations.
With a further amendment to the entry regulation, all previous virus variant areas have been removed as of Monday, January 24, 2022, i.e. Great Britain, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Zambia, Malawi and Eswatini are no longer considered virus variant areas.
The entry regulation is provisionally valid until February 28, 2022.
Thus, the following rules apply to entry into Austria with immediate effect, regardless of the country from which entry is made:
- 2-G+ (Vaccinated or recovered and PCR-tested in both cases) - proof required for entry from all countries.
- Exceptions:
- Persons who can prove a booster do not have to present a PCR test!
- For commuters there is still a 3-G proof obligation.
Each additional vaccination dose beyond the "first vaccination series" (recovery + 1 vaccination, 2/2 vaccinations or 1/1 in case of Janssen vaccination) is considered a "booster".
A recovery (valid recovery certificate 180 days) that occurred in addition to the first vaccination series may also be counted as a "booster".
- Individuals without a PCR test or booster vaccination are subject to registration and must maintain home quarantine until a negative PCR test result is received.
- Non-vaccinated or recovered persons (i.e. without valid 2-G proof) are allowed to enter the country, but there is a registration obligation and mandatory quarantine for 10 days, exempt testing only from the 5th day.
