Corona: How do I tell my kid, and all those guys who do not want to hear it?

A simple but entertaining video by the City of Vienna, explains to children and adults alike what Corona is all about and clearly explains the measures that are now necessary for developing a sense of responsibility for one's fellow human beings.

Answers to many questions from children can now be found in a new explanatory video from the City of Vienna.

Among the questions that this video answers are

  • What is Corona anyway and why can't you see it?
  • What does the virus do?
  • Why is there no contact to grandma and grandpa and why is hand washing so important?
  • What can I do?
  • Why am I not allowed to reach into my face and why am I not allowed to give a hand anymore?
  • What is quarantine?

"The video was developed in cooperation with the Child and Youth Welfare Service and the Press and Information Service of the City of Vienna and provides children with simple and clear information on the subject of corona," says Education City Councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky.

"It is important that children understand well all the measures that are now necessary and also develop a sense of responsibility for their fellow human beings themselves. This video is intended to contribute to this!"

