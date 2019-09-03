Sponsored
Article Tools

Commemoration of the Beginning of the Second World War 80 Years Ago

Published: Yesterday; 18:24 · (Vindobona)

The greatest military conflict in human history was the Second World War from 1939 to 1945, which began with the German invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939, involved directly or indirectly over 60 states and claimed the lives of over 60 million people. Both at home and abroad, the official Austria commemorated this terrible war.

The outbreak of the Second World War 80 years ago was celebrated in Warsaw with an act of state and commemoration in the presence of high-ranking representatives from more than 30 countries. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner

Statement by Federal President Van der Bellen

Our common Europe is a counterpoint to dictatorship, aggressive nationalism and war.

"In remembrance of the terrible catastrophe of the Second World War, in remembrance of the persecuted and the expellees, in remembrance of the many civilians and soldiers killed, in remembrance especially of those who…

This article includes a total of 570 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Antisemitism in Austria - Initiative to Reverse Worrying Trends (May 3)
Fight Against Anti-Semitism - The Jewish Community in NYC and Austria (February 21)
Holocaust Remembrance Day in Vienna: "We Remember" (January 28)
Reception for Holocaust Survivors in the Austrian Parliament: "Never again!" (November 9, 2018)
International Holocaust Remembrance Day Reminds Us of Need to Combat Anti-Semitism (January 21, 2016)
Holocaust Memorial Day: "European Jews again feeling anxious and uncertain about their future" (January 27, 2015)
Read More
Holocaust, World War II, Shoah, National Socialism, Wolfgang Sobotka, Brigitte Bierlein, Alexander Van der Bellen, Poland, Warsaw, Anton Zeilinger, OEAW - Oesterreichische Akademie der Wissenschaften - Austrian Academy of Sciences, Mauthausen - Gusen Concentration Camp
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter