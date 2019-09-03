Commemoration of the Beginning of the Second World War 80 Years Ago

The outbreak of the Second World War 80 years ago was celebrated in Warsaw with an act of state and commemoration in the presence of high-ranking representatives from more than 30 countries. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner

Statement by Federal President Van der Bellen

Our common Europe is a counterpoint to dictatorship, aggressive nationalism and war.

"In remembrance of the terrible catastrophe of the Second World War, in remembrance of the persecuted and the expellees, in remembrance of the many civilians and soldiers killed, in remembrance especially of those who…