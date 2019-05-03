Antisemitism in Austria - Initiative to Reverse Worrying Trends

A recent survey on perceptions of antisemitism showed that more than 70% of Austrians feel that people are not well informed about the history and customs of Jewish people. Picture: Memorial for the Austrian Jewish victims of the Shoah at Judenplatz. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Recent research among Europe’s Jewish community, published by FRA in December 2018, shows that across the EU people reported that antisemitism was on the rise.

The survey on experiences and perceptions of antisemitism covered 12 EU Member States and surveyed 16,500 individuals.

“The Fundamental Rights Agency’s survey on antisemitism in the EU shows that not only has it become normalised, but that it is getting worse. Only by working together to combat this highly disturbing trend can we achieve our aim of promoting and protecting the human rights of the Jewish community,” says Michael O’Flaherty, FRA’s Director.

In Austria specifically, the research shows that:

More than 7 in 10 people (73 %) considered antisemitism a ‘big’ or ‘very big’ problem.

75 % of the respondents consider antisemitism has increased over the past 5 years.

The same proportion believes that the Austrian government’s efforts to combat antisemitism are not effective. Meanwhile, nearly two thirds (64 %) positively assess the government’s efforts to ensure their security needs.

Two thirds of Austrian Jews (67 %) who might sometimes wear, carry or display items that could identify them as Jewish now choose to avoid doing so.

The Austrian Jewish community is less aware of laws forbidding discrimination based on ethnic origin or religion than the average of the 12 EU countries surveyed (78 % awareness in Austria compared to an average of 87% in the countries surveyed).

The three specific topics which were addressed at the meeting include the security needs of Jewish communities; rethinking Holocaust remembrance and education; and improving data collection on antisemitism.

Due to these alarming reasons, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, together with the BMI and the Austrian representative of the European Jewish Congress, organised an event in Vienna on anti-Semitism in Austria.

Karoline Edtstadler, State Secretary at the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, and Ariel Muzicant, Vice-President of the European Jewish Congress, spoke at the event, which was chaired by Peter Kostelka, the Austrian member of FRA’s Management Board, and opened by FRA’s Director, Michael O’ Flaherty.

”It is shocking to note that antisemitism not only persists in Europe after the Holocaust, but is even rising. It is our task to actively support Jewish life in our country and fight against any form of antisemitism. In Austria and Europe, there must not be any room for antisemitism. We will therefore target the youth and make the fight against antisemitism a topic in schools and education,” emphasised Karoline Edtstadler.

Jörg Wojahn, the representative of the European Commission in Austria, also gave a presentation on the European Commission’s actions to fight antisemitism.

The discussions also took into account the Council Declaration on the fight against antisemitism of December 2018.

The roundtable discussions took place under the Chatham House Rule.

Link to the Eurobarometer survey on perceptions of antisemitism: https://www.vindobona.org/docs/text/perceptions-of-antisemitism-in-austria.pdf