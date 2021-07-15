Sponsored Content
City of Vienna and Vienna Business Agency Create New Business Immigration Office
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 15:09 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Vienna Business Agency and Vienna City Government have partnered to create the Business Immigration Office (BIO). The BIO will help streamline residence permit and immigration issues and offer help with integration for key personnel and highly skilled workers.
From left: Deputy Mayor of Vienna Christoph Wiederkehr, City Councilor Peter Hanke, and Wiener Städtische Board Member Christine Dornaus visiting the site of the new Business Immigration Office (BIO). / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / PID / David Bohmann
In cooperation with the Vienna Business Agency, the City of Vienna is opening a Business Immigration Office.
The Office will be a service point for qualified key personnel and skilled workers from abroad.
The goal is to consolidate residence procedures and processes in a central office so that they can be handled more rapidly. The office is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2021. …
