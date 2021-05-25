Sponsored Content
How Expensive is Rent in Austria?
Lifestyle & Travel › Personal Real Estate ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:08 ♦ (Vindobona)
The rent costs in Austria vary depending on the duration, region and type of rental segment. Find out more about the exact amounts you have to pay across Austria!
Rent costs in Austria have once again increased significantly in the last year. / Picture: © TFE Hotels - Medina Property Services Pty Ltd
The Austria-wide average rent including operating costs was EUR 8.3 per square meter per month in 2020. Compared to 2019's EUR 8.0 and 2018's EUR 7.8 per square meter per month this is a significant increase on top of the rate of inflation. These results go hand in hand with the general price level of housing in Austria (as reported).…
