City of Vienna And Global 2000: Clean Drinking Water for Children From Chernobyl
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
The City of Vienna together with the environmental protection organization Global 2000 will provide another 15 drinking water purification systems that will be installed in the eastern Ukraine. These installations will provide fresh drinking water for thousand of children and their families.
Environmental City Councillor Sima, Paul Hellmeier from Viennes Water and Julia Drumel, project head from Global 2000, present the donation of water purification system for Chernobyl. / Picture: © Global 2000 / Stephan Wyckoff / CC BY-ND 2.0
Twenty-five years ago, the Austrian environmental protection organization Global 2000 launched the Chernobyl Children project as part of its efforts to combat the dangers and consequences of nuclear power.
Since then, countless children have been provided with essential medicines, warm winter clothing and shoes, school supplies and, last but not least, clean drinking water. …
