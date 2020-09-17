Sponsored Content
Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Vienna
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba visited his Austrian counterpart Schallenberg in Vienna to discuss the countries' cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 and economic relations. The conflict in eastern Ukraine and the developments in Belarus were also talked about.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba (right) and his Austrian counterpart Schallenberg (left) at a meeting in Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to a first personal meeting in Vienna, thus continuing the strengthening of political and economic relations with Ukraine.
The two Foreign Ministers discussed the very good cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 and the possibilities for deepening economic relations, especially in the area of infrastructure. …
