Zelensky Visits Austria
People › Politicians ♦ Published: September 16, 2020; 17:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
Ukrainian President Zelensky came to Austria to visit President Van der Bellen, Chancellor Kurz and President of the National Council Sobotka. The topics comprised the successful bilateral economic relations and regional conflicts in the Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Zelensky (right) met his Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen (left) and other Austrian politicians in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky came to Austria to conduct a number of working meetings with Austrian politicians.
Among the discussion partners were President Alexander Van der Bellen, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka.
In a joint press conference with the Van der Bellen, Zelensky …
