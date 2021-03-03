Sponsored Content
British Speaker of House of Commons Meets Sobotka
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Speaker of the House of Commons in the British Parliament, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, met virtually with his Austrian counterpart, National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka, to discuss the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as well as other issues. The two politicians exchanged views and ideas on parliamentary security and the fight against anti-Semitism.
The Speaker of the House of Commons in the British Parliament and Austria's National Council President met virtually for an exchange of views and ideas. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons in the British Parliament, met Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka for an exchange of information and ideas.
The meeting focused on the current situation of the countries in the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the respective vaccination situation. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vondráček, Kollár and Sobotka Discuss Covid-19 Measures (February 22)
Finnish Speaker of Parliament Met Sobotka (February 9)
Brexit Has Lasting Impact on Erasmus (January 13)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content