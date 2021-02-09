Finnish Speaker of Parliament Met Sobotka

Anu Vehviläinen, the Finnish Speaker of Parliament since June 2020, and Wolfgang Sobotka, Austria's National Council President, met for the first time and discussed current issues, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, security of parliaments, the IPU World Conference and the accession negotiations with the Western Balkans.

Anu Vehviläinen, the Finnish Speaker of Parliament (left), and Wolfgang Sobotka, Austria's National Council President, met virtually. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Jantzen

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the first conversation between the Finnish Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Anu Vehviläinen, who has been President of the Eduskunta since June 2020, and Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka had to take place by virtual means.

