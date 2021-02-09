Sponsored Content
Finnish Speaker of Parliament Met Sobotka
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Anu Vehviläinen, the Finnish Speaker of Parliament since June 2020, and Wolfgang Sobotka, Austria's National Council President, met for the first time and discussed current issues, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, security of parliaments, the IPU World Conference and the accession negotiations with the Western Balkans.
Anu Vehviläinen, the Finnish Speaker of Parliament (left), and Wolfgang Sobotka, Austria's National Council President, met virtually. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Jantzen
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the first conversation between the Finnish Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Anu Vehviläinen, who has been President of the Eduskunta since June 2020, and Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka had to take place by virtual means. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Speaker of Swedish Parliament Met Sobotka (January 12)
Conference of Frugal Four and Finland Was Hosted by Austria (November 5, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content