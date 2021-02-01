President of European Parliament and Sobotka Exchanged Views

David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, and Wolfgang Sobotka, Austria's National Council President, met virtually to discuss the current situation regarding the Covid-19 vaccines. The agenda of the meeting also comprised discussions about an EU-wide Holocaust commemoration and the future of the EU.

President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli (left), and Austria's President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka (right), at a virtual meeting. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner

The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli and Austria's President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka exchanged views on the current situation in the Covid-19 pandemic and the delivery of vaccines in a video conference.

The work in parliaments during the pandemic and security measures were also topics in the conversation. …

