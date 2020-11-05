Sponsored Content
Conference of Frugal Four and Finland Was Hosted by Austria
The Foreign Ministers of Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands and Finland came to Vienna to meet with Austria's Minister for European Affiars Edtstadler. On the agenda was the issuance of a joint statement in which they Ministers condemn the recent terror attack in Vienna and other topics regarding the cooperation of the five countries.
The Foreign Ministers of Denmark, Sweden, and Finland virtually attended the meeting with their Dutch counterpart Blok and Austria's Minister for European Affairs Edtstadler. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
The conference of the Frugals, consisting of Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, and Austria, took place in Vienna.
While the Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok was personally in Vienna, the remaining representatives of the Frugals and Finland participated virtually in the conference.
The big topic at the beginning was the terrorist attack in Vienna. All participants of the conference unanimously expressed their solidarity with Austria in a joint statement in which they condemned the horrible act and spoke out against any form of extremism. …
