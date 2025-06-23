Sponsored Content
Austria's Role in the Reconstruction of Ukraine: An Opportunity for Business and Long-Term Partnership
While the war in Ukraine continues to rage, attention is already turning to the aftermath: the massive reconstruction of the war-torn country. Austria, once the fifth-largest foreign investor in Ukraine, could play a decisive role in this process, not only to boost its economy but also to build a long-term partnership.
Austria wants to play an important role in aid and reconstruction activities for Ukraine with its companies. / Picture: © OSCE/Kateryna Ryabiko
As a recent policy note from EcoAustria, written by Wolfgang Schwarzbauer, head of the regional economic policy and foreign trade research department, shows, Austria has particular strengths in sectors that will be crucial for Ukraine's reconstruction. Mr. Schwarzbauer also emphasizes this in an interview with…
or Log In
Fast News Search