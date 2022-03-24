Sponsored Content
Austrian President Tells Brussels: EU Force and Zelenskyy Speech Conform with Neutrality
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:06 ♦ (Vindobona)
At meetings between the EU leaders and Alexander Van der Bellen, the President spoke about Austria's role as a neutral state in military and political matters. He saw no difficulties in inviting the Ukrainian president to Austria or in participating in the EU armed forces. The need for new energy suppliers and the current refugee problem were also discussed.
Ursula von der Leyen and Alexander Van der Bellen had plenty of urgent topics to discuss. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF
As we reported recently (you can find the link to the article here), the Austrian President was in Belgium for a three-day state visit. Subsequently, he took up talks with EU leaders on Wednesday.
He met EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner Josep Borrell, with whom he discussed issues such as the situation in Mali and Austria's participation in the EU training mission EUTM.
EUTM Mali is an EU organization that provides military assistance in the crisis-ridden state, but also includes political and humanitarian aid. The mission was launched in 2013 with the aim of creating self-sufficient armed forces capable of contributing to the defense of the population and the country. …
