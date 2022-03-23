Sponsored Content
Belgian Heads of State Welcomed Austrian President and First Lady
People › Politicians ♦ Published: March 23, 2022; 12:57 ♦ (Vindobona)
Alexander Van der Bellen is currently on a state visit to Belgium. Besides a reception with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde the program included talks on the war in Ukraine and high energy prices with senior Belgian politicians and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Alexander an der Bellen at the military reception. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF
Belgium welcomed high state visit from Austria. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde received Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen for a three-day state visit. The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the war in Ukraine and its consequences, which affect the whole of Europe.
After being formally received by the Belgian royal family in front of the Royal Palace in…
