Sponsored Content
Olaf Scholz Met Van der Bellen: "One Must Remain in Dialogue with Putin"
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:07 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Austrian President Van der Bellen exchanged views on bilateral and European policy issues and the Russian attack on Ukraine.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (r.) and Austrian President Van der Bellen (l.) met in Berlin. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Austrian President Van der Bellen exchanged views on bilateral and European policy issues and the Russian attack on Ukraine. The President of Austria traveled to Berlin last week, to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others. The conversation included mainly Putin, the war in Ukraine, and how the western states of Europe want to mediate. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Putin's People in Austria and Beyond (February 24)
Schallenberg Met Baerbock - Shared Responsibility Against the Aggression of the Kremlin (February 21)
Sponsored Content
Read More