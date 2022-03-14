Olaf Scholz Met Van der Bellen: "One Must Remain in Dialogue with Putin"

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:07 ♦ (Vindobona)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Austrian President Van der Bellen exchanged views on bilateral and European policy issues and the Russian attack on Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (r.) and Austrian President Van der Bellen (l.) met in Berlin. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Austrian President Van der Bellen exchanged views on bilateral and European policy issues and the Russian attack on Ukraine. The President of Austria traveled to Berlin last week, to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others. The conversation included mainly Putin, the war in Ukraine, and how the western states of Europe want to mediate. 

Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, Russia, Presidential Chancellery of Austria, Olaf Scholz, Joe Biden, Office of the Federal Government of Germany, Emmanuel Macron, Berlin, Alexander Van der Bellen
