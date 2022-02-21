Sponsored Content
Schallenberg Met Baerbock - Shared Responsibility Against the Aggression of the Kremlin
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with Foreign Minister Schallenberg in Berlin to discuss the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as climate action and the Western Balkans. Read what the two foreign ministers said about these issues.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left): "We stand for an open, serious dialogue with Moscow. That has always been the policy of both our countries. But the other side must also clearly signal that it is ready for a dialogue." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently hosted Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Berlin for their first bilateral working meeting.
In addition to the tense situation in Ukraine, the focus was also on close cooperation in the Western Balkans and climate protection.
During the one-day visit, Foreign Minister Schallenberg also exchanged views with the former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, Transport Minister Volker Wissing, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the German Bundestag, Michael Roth, and the High Representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt.…
