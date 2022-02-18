Sponsored Content
Russia Sustains Conflict in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in Eastern Ukraine
Sponsored Content
Russian-backed separatists reportedly began shelling an area near the "contact line" in Eastern Ukraine. Read about the recent incident and why Chancellor Nehammer and EU High Representative Josep Borrell are "very worried."
EU High Representative Josep Borrell: "Such indiscriminate shelling of civilian infrastructures is totally unacceptable and represents a clear violation of the ceasefire and the Minsk agreements." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recently reported artillery fire in Eastern Ukraine.
According to the Ukrainian military, shots had been fired at a town near Luhansk from the area controlled by Russian-backed separatists.…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
What Are the Minsk Agreements and Can They Help De-escalate the Russia-Ukraine Conflict (February 16)
Sponsored Content
Read More
OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Ukraine, Security, Russia, NATO, Moscow, Luhansk, Karl Nehammer, Josep Borrell, Federal Chancellery of Austria, Council of the European Union, EU European Union, EEAS - European External Action Service, EC European Commission, Donezk - Donetsk