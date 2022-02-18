Russia Sustains Conflict in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in Eastern Ukraine

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:09 ♦ (Vindobona)

Russian-backed separatists reportedly began shelling an area near the "contact line" in Eastern Ukraine. Read about the recent incident and why Chancellor Nehammer and EU High Representative Josep Borrell are "very worried."

EU High Representative Josep Borrell: "Such indiscriminate shelling of civilian infrastructures is totally unacceptable and represents a clear violation of the ceasefire and the Minsk agreements." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recently reported artillery fire in Eastern Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian military, shots had been fired at a town near Luhansk from the area controlled by Russian-backed separatists.…

