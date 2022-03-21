Austrian Federal President: "We stand with Ukraine"

Lifestyle & TravelCulture ♦ Published: March 21, 2022; 16:00 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen, as a special guest of honor, visited a charity event on the weekend and gave a speech about the current situation in Ukraine.

Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen held a speech about the current situation in Ukraine at the charity concert in the Ernst Happel Stadium. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

One of Austria's largest concert organizers, showed solidarity and organized a charity concert for the people of Ukraine in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium on March 19. Local pop stars attended the concert in the Ernst Happel Stadium, like Bilderbuch, Kurt Ostbahn, Wanda, Seiler und Speer.

Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen, as a special guest of honor, visited the…

