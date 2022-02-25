Sponsored Content
Austria Before the OSCE Council: "War Is Raging on the European Continent"
Foreign Minister Schallenberg addressed the OSCE Council and made an urgent appeal for Russia to halt its war on Ukraine and return to the negotiating table. Read what Schallenberg said about the intensifying conflict in Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Schallenberg: "Withdraw your troops from Ukraine. Return to the negotiating table. Diplomacy only has a chance when the guns fall silent." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Roger Fenton, Public domain
In an address before the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Council, Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg described the latest developments in Ukraine as a “dark hour.”
The foreign minister called it “an inadmissible attack on a sovereign state in Europe” and said that, as a result, “Europe has become a colder continent.” …
