Sponsored Content
Russo-Ukrainian War: Austria Sticks to its Role as Bridge Builder
Sponsored Content
As the fighting between Russia and Ukraine is intensifying, Austria remains committed to trying to build bridges and encouraging dialogue between the two sides. Read about Chancellor Nehammer's intense phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his discussion about the conflict with Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer: "We are experiencing war in Europe again. We are seeing international law being broken and the Russian Federation claiming not the strength of the law but the law of the strongest." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Herbert Ortner, Vienna, Austria [CC-BY-SA-3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)]
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer recently discussed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine with Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder in Vienna.
Following a working meeting, the two leaders held a joint press conference.
During the press conference, the chancellor began by noting the friendly relationship and shared history of Bavaria and Austria. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Putin's People in Austria and Beyond (Yesterday)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured