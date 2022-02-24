Ukraine Assistance: Vienna Sends Trucks with Medical Supplies to Kiev and Odessa
Responding to the Russian invasion, the Vienna City Government has sent about 15 tons of medical or relief material to Ukraine.
The fact that the aid material donated by Vienna consists mainly of medical products such as FFP2 masks as well as protective equipment for hospital staff is somewhat reminiscent of the 5000 helmets that the fourth largest economy in the world, Germany, wanted to donate to the Ukrainians.
According to information from the city government, three trucks with relief supplies are already on their way to the war zone.
During the loading, Mayor Michael Ludwig stressed that Vienna stands for cohesion and togetherness.
"The images that reach us today from Ukraine shake us deeply. This is a sad and deeply depressing day. Our thoughts are above all with the innocent civilians who are the main victims. Austria may be neutral under international law, but we are not neutral when it comes to our values. That is why Vienna is also ready to help people who are in need."
"Especially in the current situation, it is important that we show solidarity," Ludwig continued. "Let's reflect on the humanitarian traditions of our history and provide help in solidarity!"
He also highlighted the close city network between Vienna and Ukraine. "Especially in such an international crisis as right now, Vienna is there to help people."
"Vienna has been involved in Ukraine for a long time, even irrespective" of the current crisis", Ludwig explained.
Among other things, associations and organizations such as Caritas and Volkshilfe have been helping for years in the areas of education and health care, as well as in the treatment of drinking water in eastern Ukraine.
"We will continue to expand these aid programs in the future," Ludwig announced. He also said the city has already ordered more aid trucks. In the coming weeks, another seven trucks are scheduled to travel to Ukraine.