Austrian National Council President Discusses Ukraine Crisis with Deputy Chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada

During a meeting at the Austrian Parliament, National Council President Walter Rosenkranz welcomed Olena Kondratiuk, Deputy Chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, for discussions ahead of the upcoming winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. Their conversation centered on developments in the ongoing Russian military aggression against Ukraine and Austria’s humanitarian support efforts.

Rosenkranz expressed his hope for an early resolution to the conflict and an end to the loss of lives. He reaffirmed that Russia’s attack on Ukraine was a violation of international law. He also noted the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape and the uncertainties surrounding the foreign policy direction of the new U.S. administration under President Trump. However, he found it noteworthy that there had been an initial meeting between the United States and Russia, which took place on neutral ground in Saudi Arabia. He suggested that Austria, as a neutral state, could also potentially serve such a role in future diplomatic efforts.

Highlighting Austria’s historical ties with Ukraine, Rosenkranz assured that Austria would continue to support Ukraine through humanitarian aid and would participate in reconstruction efforts within its capacity. However, he also emphasized the limitations imposed by Austria’s policy of neutrality. Kondratiuk stressed that the consequences of Russian aggression extended beyond Ukraine, affecting all of Europe. She described the extent of destruction as immense and the overall damage as difficult to quantify. She also expressed gratitude for Austria’s significant humanitarian assistance and its reception of Ukrainian refugees.

As part of any future peace process, Rosenkranz advocated for addressing Russia’s violations of international law, particularly human rights violations against children. He emphasized that locating and returning displaced children should be a top priority. Additionally, he pointed out the long-term psychological effects of war on Ukraine’s population, drawing parallels to the enduring trauma experienced in Europe following World War II.

Austrian Parliament