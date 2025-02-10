Austrian National Council President Engages in Dialogue with Ukrainian Parliament Speaker

The ongoing developments in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, alongside the bilateral relations between Austria and Ukraine, were the central topics of a recent video conference between National Council President Walter Rosenkranz and Ruslan Stefantschuk, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Rosenkranz firmly stated that there is no doubt about the illegality of the war initiated by Russia. Stefantschuk emphasized that the outcome of this war will determine whether future generations live in a democracy or an autocracy, underscoring the broader conflict between democracy and dictatorship. He reiterated that Ukraine desires peace above all, but not at any cost.

Rosenkranz highlighted that peace negotiations must include Ukraine at the table and cannot proceed over its head. He also mentioned Austria's readiness to offer itself as a neutral venue for such negotiations, reflecting the country's longstanding neutral stance. Rosenkranz assured that there would be no change in Austria's support and assistance to Ukraine, reaffirming Austria's commitment to collaboration within the boundaries of its neutrality. He described Austria's neutrality as a "success model" and stressed that military neutrality is a cornerstone of Austrian democracy.

On the parliamentary front, Rosenkranz announced the formation of a friendship group aimed at strengthening ties between the Austrian and Ukrainian parliaments. He pledged support for this group and other cooperative efforts, such as initiatives within the Democracy Workshop. Economically, Rosenkranz noted that Austria is the seventh-largest investor in Ukraine, while Stefantschuk expressed Ukraine's readiness to expand this economic cooperation further. Rosenkranz also inquired about Stefantschuk's views on the impact of Donald Trump's U.S. presidency, particularly regarding humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Stefantschuk responded with optimism and extended his gratitude for Austria's ongoing support and assistance.

Austrian Parliament