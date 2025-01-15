Austria and Ukraine Deepen Partnership in Culture, Education and Science

A bilateral agreement between Austria and Ukraine has been in place since 2019, which lays the foundation for joint projects in the cultural and scientific fields. The work program that has now been signed goes one step further: it creates a clear framework for the concrete implementation of joint projects. The focus is on interdisciplinary projects that are intended to make a sustainable contribution to society.

“The signing of this program is an expression of the close friendship between our countries and our shared responsibility to use education, culture, and science as bridge-builders in difficult times,” emphasized Thun-Hohenstein during the ceremony at the Foreign Ministry. Ambassador Khymynets also emphasized the importance of cooperation: “Amid the challenges Ukraine is facing due to Russian aggression, this partnership shows that Europe stands firmly by Ukraine's side.”

Major goals and interdisciplinary projects

The work program sets ambitious priorities in various areas. In particular, projects dealing with sustainability, digitalization, and climate protection will be funded. The planned initiatives include a Sustainable circular society: development and implementation of concepts to promote sustainable economic cycles and resource management.

Climate Culture: Raising awareness of climate change through cultural events, workshops, and educational programs. Digital humanism: Research into the effects of digitalization on society and culture, with a particular focus on ethical issues. Participating institutions on the Austrian side include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, and numerous universities and research centers. On the Ukrainian side, cooperation is coordinated by the Ministry of Education and Science as well as various cultural institutions and universities.

Challenges and opportunities

The program is being implemented in a challenging environment. The ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure are making it considerably more difficult to implement projects on the ground. Creative solutions must be found, particularly in the areas of education and culture, to continue projects despite the difficult situation.

“Right now it is important that we intensify our cooperation and support Ukraine not only politically, but also culturally and academically,” explained Thun-Hohenstein. The Foreign Ministry and the Austrian Cultural Forum in Kyiv have already pledged to support local projects with targeted funding programs and logistical support. Further support is being provided by the Austrian Libraries and the Austrian Agency for Education and Internationalization (OeAD). Despite the adverse circumstances, the agreement offers enormous opportunities. The deepening of bilateral relations could contribute to Ukraine's economic and cultural recovery in the long term. In addition, close cooperation enables the exchange of knowledge and experience, which in turn can benefit both countries. Cultural exchange as a bridge builder

Cultural exchange is a central component of the work program. Joint concerts, exhibitions, and theater performances are planned to take place in both Austria and Ukraine. The “Art in Dialogue” project, in which young artists from both countries work together to create joint works, was particularly highlighted. Another highlight of the program is the establishment of a bilateral research center for sustainable development. This center will offer scientists from both countries the opportunity to work together on solutions to global challenges. Scholarship programs are also planned to enable students from Ukraine to study at Austrian universities.

A signal of hope and shaping the future

At a time when Ukraine is facing enormous challenges, the bilateral work program sends a strong signal: Austria and Ukraine are looking to the future together despite all adversity. The signing of this program not only marks a milestone in bilateral relations but also a sign of hope for a more peaceful and sustainable future.

In conclusion, both ambassadors emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation. “Together, we want to build a bridge to the future based on the pillars of education, science, and culture,” said Thun-Hohenstein. The signing of this agreement was an important step in this direction.

Austrian MFA