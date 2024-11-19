1,000 Days of War: Austria Steps Up Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine and Moldova

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg warns against becoming accustomed to Russia's violation of the UN Charter and international law in Europe, announcing its war of aggression 1,000 days ago. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / State Emergency Service of Ukraine/ CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

“Austria has stood firmly by the Ukrainian people since day one. Even after 1,000 days, we must not get used to this blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law,” explained Schallenberg. Austria is responding to the ongoing emergency by increasing humanitarian aid by a further eight million euros from the Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF).

Five million euros of the additional funds are earmarked for a humanitarian demining project of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). This project aims to clear agricultural land of mines so that Ukrainian farmers can safely cultivate their fields again. According to estimates, around 174,000 square kilometers of Ukraine - more than twice the size of Austria - are currently contaminated by landmines and other explosive remnants of war. “Agriculture is not only economically crucial for Ukraine but also vital for the food supply. Demining will secure livelihoods and facilitate a return to normality,” says the Foreign Ministry.

A further three million euros will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). These organizations are providing comprehensive humanitarian support in Ukraine and Moldova, where the provision of food, medical aid, and shelter plays a central role.

According to the United Nations, at least 14.6 million people in Ukraine are currently in need of humanitarian aid, including 3.2 million children. Moldova, which has taken in the most Ukrainian refugees per capita, is facing major challenges to ensure that those seeking protection are provided for.

Appeal for a just peace

In his speech, Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasized that the war must not be ended by an imposed peace: “Like every war, this one must also end at the negotiating table. But it must not be a peace that is forced upon Ukraine. It must be a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace that is based on international law and respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He made it clear that it was up to Ukraine alone to decide on the timing and conditions of a peace agreement: “No negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine!”

Austria's role since the beginning of the conflict

Since the beginning of the war, Austria has provided around 38 million euros for humanitarian aid in Ukraine and neighboring countries. The focus is on supporting particularly vulnerable groups, including women, children, and the elderly, as well as strengthening the infrastructure in the affected regions.

In addition to financial aid, Austria is also involved in diplomatic efforts to raise awareness of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and to mobilize international support. Schallenberg recalled that the Ukrainian people are fighting for their sovereignty and independence with admirable courage and resilience: “The Ukrainians are not only defending their country but also the European values of freedom and democracy.”

After 1,000 days of war, Austria continues to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. With the renewed increase in aid, the country is sending a clear signal of humanity and support at a time characterized by ongoing suffering and destruction. At the same time, Foreign Minister Schallenberg warns that there must be no room for impunity: “Putin and his supporters bear full responsibility for the suffering they have caused. There must be no impunity for this.”

Through targeted projects such as the demining of agricultural land or support from international aid organizations, Austria is making an important contribution to supporting Ukraine and its people in these difficult times and paving the way for a secure future.

Austrian MFA

UNRIC