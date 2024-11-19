Russian Gas Flow to Austria: Stop of Gazprom Deliveries without Noticeable Effects

Energy experts predict the end of cooperation with Moscow, which has been in place since 1968. / Picture: © Gazprom

Austrian Gas Grid Management (AGGM) confirmed in its daily situation report that the “volume registrations of market participants for today show only a slight import restriction in Baumgarten.” The gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia are unchanged, with some volumes remaining in Slovakia. According to Lehr, it is likely that Slovakian market participants have taken over some of the supply volumes originally intended for OMV.

According to E-Control expert Leo Lehr, the gas flow remains stable at the slightly lower level recorded yesterday, as reported by ORF. The supply volume is around ten to 20 percent lower than usual in recent months. The background to the delivery stop is an arbitration court ruling that awarded OMV 230 million euros in damages for earlier, irregular gas deliveries by Gazprom, as reported by Vindobona.org. As a result, OMV announced that it would suspend payments to Gazprom to compensate for the sum awarded. Gazprom responded by immediately suspending gas deliveries to Austria.

Gas storage well-filled - supply secured

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler emphasized that Austria's supply is secure despite the delivery stop, as reported by ORF. “Nobody will have to freeze in Austria. Our gas storage facilities are well filled for the winter,” explained Nehammer. Austria has taken extensive measures in recent months to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

Energy Minister Gewessler welcomed the end of direct dependence on Russian supplies, as reported by “DerStandard”, and described the supply freeze as an “opportunity to further reduce the vulnerability to blackmail by Russia”. Austria has already made considerable progress since 2022 by diversifying its supply sources, in particular through the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Price development remains moderate

Although supplies from Russia have been cut, experts do not expect a noticeable increase in gas prices for end customers in the coming months. The market has been stable so far, as alternative sources of supply such as LNG or gas from Norway are compensating for the shortfalls, as reported by Reuters. However, households must be prepared for rising network costs, which will come into force from January 1, 2025.

Geopolitical dimensions

Gazprom's supply freeze is also being closely monitored internationally. Experts see it as part of a broader geopolitical conflict. In recent years, Russia has repeatedly used energy as a means of exerting political influence. The reaction of the EU and its member states to the latest developments will point the way for future energy policy.

OMV itself considers itself to be well positioned despite the supply freeze. The company has systematically reduced its dependence on Russian gas in recent years and is increasingly focusing on alternative sources of supply and the expansion of renewable energies.

Gazprom's supply freeze has not yet had any serious impact on Austria's gas supply. Nevertheless, the situation remains tense, as the long-term geopolitical and economic consequences of this development are not yet fully foreseeable. However, the security of supply for the coming winter appears to be guaranteed.

