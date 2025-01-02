Finland Takes Over OSCE Chairmanship: Focus on Resilience and Ukraine Support

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, the new OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, stated: “The principles of the Helsinki Final Act must be defended more strongly than ever. When Russia challenges the foundations of our common security, we must act decisively.” / Picture: © OSCE / ID 576549, (CC BY-ND 4.0)

The Helsinki Final Act, signed in 1975, marked a turning point for the European security order. Its principles - such as the inviolability of frontiers, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes - still form the foundation of the OSCE today. With its current chairmanship, Finland is emphasizing the need to defend these principles, especially in view of the challenges posed by Russia.

Central focus: Ukraine

A key topic of the Finnish Presidency is support for Ukraine. In the face of continued Russian aggression, the promotion of Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence is at the heart of OSCE activities. The mission includes measures in the areas of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

“Ukraine is not only defending its independence, but also the commonly agreed European security order,” emphasized Valtonen. The OSCE will continue to use programs such as the Support Programme for Ukraine (SPU) to support Ukraine in its needs. In addition, OSCE field operations play a crucial role. In regions such as Central Asia, the Western Balkans, and the South Caucasus, they help to promote stability and strengthen peaceful relations between participating States.

Strengthening OSCE structures

Finland plans to improve the operational efficiency of the OSCE. A key instrument here is the planned Helsinki+50 Fund, intended to channel voluntary contributions more effectively and promote cooperation between donors and recipients. This fund is also intended to strengthen civil society without replacing the regular OSCE budget. In addition, as Chair of the Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC), Finland will promote a comprehensive security agenda in the last quarter of 2025, including topics such as women, peace and security, and the Code of Conduct on Politico-Military Aspects of Security.

Priority on gender equality and civil society

The promotion of gender equality and a free civil society plays a central role in the Finnish Presidency. Finland is committed to the active participation of women, young people, and people with disabilities in peace and security processes. “An inclusive society is a key to sustainable peace and security,” explained Valtonen.

The OSCE will also focus more on strengthening media freedom and combating disinformation. Especially in times of increasing digital threats, it is important to promote media literacy and sensitize citizens to the challenges of the modern information world.

Resilience as a guideline

The overarching theme of the Finnish Chairmanship is resilience, based on three guiding principles: Respecting OSCE principles and commitments, responding to current challenges, and preparing the OSCE for the future.

This approach is reflected in a number of planned events, including a gender equality conference in May, a cybersecurity conference in October, and the Helsinki+50 event in July.

Climate change and new security threats

In view of the increasing impact of climate change, Finland emphasizes the need to respond to climate security-related challenges. There is also a focus on combating disinformation by promoting media literacy and safeguarding press freedom. Finland aims to strengthen cooperation with international partners such as the EU, NATO, and the United Nations. “The OSCE is unique in its comprehensive security concept and geographical reach. These strengths must be used together,” says Valtonen.

During the Chairmanship year, Finland will also expand the opportunities for dialog and mediation within the OSCE. The aim is to strengthen existing conflict prevention mechanisms and maximize the Organization's contribution to conflict resolution.

Finland's historical responsibility

Finland also sees its Chairmanship as an obligation to honor the historical significance of the Helsinki Final Act. The principles of this agreement have not only helped to shape the European security order but have also promoted democratization and human rights movements in Europe.

“We must ensure that the values of the Final Act not only remain historical relics but also provide guidance in the present day,” emphasized Valtonen. With this approach, Finland is pursuing a vision for the OSCE that both preserves the achievements of the past and resolutely tackles the challenges of the future.

With this ambitious program and determined stance, Finland aims to strengthen the OSCE as a platform for political dialogue and security cooperation and to respond effectively to current security challenges.

