Switzerland Will Assume the OSCE Chairmanship in 2026

“Today we have reaffirmed our confidence in the organization and its ability to deliver on its mandate,” said Ian Borg. “I congratulate Switzerland on its willingness and commitment to take on this important task. We look forward to working closely together as part of the OSCE Troika from January 1, 2025.” The Troika, consisting of the current, previous, and future Chairmanships, ensures the continuity and effectiveness of the OSCE's work.

Switzerland will take over the chairmanship after Finland and thus once again play a central role in the world's largest regional security organization. The OSCE stands for stability, peace, and democracy and is committed to peacefully resolving international conflicts. Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, Swiss Foreign Minister and future OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, emphasized the urgency of this mission: “The OSCE is more important today than ever before. Our task will be to ensure the organization's ability to act and to promote dialogue between the participating states.”

Malta's successful term of office as a trailblazer

The motto of the Maltese OSCE Chairmanship was “Strengthening Resilience and Promoting Security”. Borg emphasized that the election of the future Chairperson was a key step in ensuring the functionality of the organization. During its one-year term, Malta focused on strategically strengthening the OSCE and addressing geopolitical challenges.

Malta achieved significant progress in the areas of conflict prevention, arms control, and human rights. In particular, efforts to promote closer cooperation between OSCE participating States helped to keep the organization operational in difficult times. According to Borg, it was crucial to clearly define the OSCE's priorities and at the same time intensify the dialog with other international institutions such as the United Nations.

Switzerland: a tradition of diplomacy and conflict resolution

Switzerland has already chaired the OSCE in 1996 and 2014, demonstrating its diplomatic skills and commitment to peace and security. With its neutral stance and focus on mediation and dialog, it enjoys a high international reputation. Its renewed chairmanship is a clear signal of Switzerland's determination to play an active role in shaping international peace.

Ignazio Cassis plans to further strengthen the central principles of the OSCE - including sovereignty, non-use of force, and respect for human rights. He emphasized: “Our task will be to create a platform on which all participating states can work together to resolve international conflicts.” Switzerland also plans to contribute its experience in humanitarian diplomacy and international cooperation to the chairmanship. Particular emphasis will be placed on strengthening human rights, arms control, and conflict mediation.

Importance of the OSCE in challenging times

In the face of global tensions and growing uncertainties, the OSCE is seen as an indispensable platform for multilateral security issues. Its work is based on the principles of the Helsinki Final Act adopted in 1975, which still forms the basis for stability and cooperation in Europe today. Switzerland's election to the chairmanship in 2026 is not only a vote of confidence but also a commitment to further promote these principles. Assuming the Chairmanship allows Switzerland to continue its tradition as a mediator in international conflicts and to strengthen the OSCE as a central authority for peace and dialog.

Challenges and expectations

The global community is currently facing a multitude of challenges, including ongoing conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and the consequences of climate change. The OSCE is at the center of these challenges and provides a platform for multilateral solutions. Switzerland is determined to focus on constructive negotiations and innovative approaches to conflict resolution.

“The coming years will be decisive for the future of international security,” said Cassis. “We are ready to take responsibility and work with all participating states to find sustainable solutions.”

