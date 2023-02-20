Finnish Prime Minister Marin Visited Vienna
The Finnish head of government Sanna Marin visited Vienna for the first time for working talks and was received by Chancellor Karl Nehammer and President Alexander Van der Bellen. Finland and Austria share enough interests, but not the status of neutrality.
Finland had always taken a very clear position on Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine, and Austria had always "shown full solidarity" with the EU, Chancellor Nehammer noted. Neutrality, however, is "no longer appropriate" in Finland's situation, the prime minister said, while reiterating that it must be each country's own decision: "We don't want to tell other countries what to do."
Marin also reiterated that Finland would join NATO "hand in hand with Sweden" and that Helsinki was not planning to go it alone, despite Turkey's boycott of Sweden's application.
Asked about Austria's neutrality policy, the Chancellor stressed that neutrality did not mean that one was not allowed to have a stance. Nehammer also assured that there was no pressure from other states on the issue of Austria's status of neutrality.
PM @MarinSanna and Federal Chancellor of Austria @karlnehammer discussed support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s war of aggression, economic actions of the EU and migration.— Finnish Government (@FinGovernment) February 17, 2023
Austria and Finland are close and like-minded EU countries. pic.twitter.com/GLJ0tnlHAy
Together with the other EU states, Austria is active in the common EU foreign and security policy and deals with neutrality in the European spirit and in the sense of European solidarity as well as with the necessary differentiation. He said there is great unity in the European Union, which clearly opposes the Russian war of aggression and is jointly committed to justice and against injustice. "All of this is very much compatible with neutrality," the Austrian head of government said.
Shared goals within the EU
During the discussion on the EU's economic actions and State aid rules, Prime Minister Marin stressed that short-term measures should also support the EU's long-term competitiveness. Austria shares this view, elaborated Chancellor Nehammner.
Neben den bilateralen Beziehungen stand auch die wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit & die sicherheitspolitische Lage in Europa im Fokus unseres Arbeitsgesprächs. Ich danke Ministerpräsidentin @MarinSanna für den konstruktiven Austausch!— Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) February 17, 2023
The chancellor referred in particular to the strong partnership with Finland in EU budget policy: "We take a clear position that we don't need new funds and new joint debt, but that the existing funds should be used together efficiently."
They would not want to take on any more debt and would rather use the money already taken in to make the EU competitive. According to Nehammer, of the 800 billion euros in debt raised, only 400 billion has been used. "Finland will not allow any more debt," the Social Democrat said.
Migration was also a central topic of the bilateral talks between the Finnish and Austrian heads of government. The possibilities of joint external border management would have to be further developed. Marin also underlined the cooperation with Austria on migration issues and stressed that the European solution to the migration movement to Europe was not working. She pleaded for other solutions - which exactly should be remained open.
Additionally, the role and future of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe OSCE were discussed, as was Finland's chairmanship of the OSCE in 2025.
In conclusion, the Chancellor thanked the Finnish Prime Minister for her visit to Vienna. "We will continue to work in close coordination to further develop the European Union. I look forward to many joint projects," said Karl Nehammer.
Federal Chancellery of Austria