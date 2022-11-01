Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto Visits Vienna

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg received the Finnish Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto, for working talks in Vienna. The exchange focused on the Russian war against Ukraine, in particular its impact on Russia's immediate neighborhood, as well as the issue of energy security.

FM @Haavisto Celebrating 50 years of the comprehensive nuclear safeguards in Vienna Safeguards Symposium. Finland was the very first country which had the comprehensive safeguards agreement with @iaeaorg in force in 1972! pic.twitter.com/tyklcgdxkU — MFA Finland (@Ulkoministerio) November 1, 2022

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed the threat posed by Russia to Finland, which is particularly exposed due to its geographic location. For example, securing the border with Russia, which stretches over 1,340 km, is a particular challenge, not least because of the flight of numerous Russians affected by the mobilization campaign. The effects of the Russian war of aggression, which extend far beyond Finland, were also discussed, above all the issue of energy security.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg also stressed to his Finnish counterpart the need to maintain channels of communication with Russia. Especially given the negotiations that will ultimately be necessary to end the war of aggression, it is important to keep direct channels of communication with Russia open.

Excellent talk with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka @Haavisto on Russian aggression in #Ukraine, energy security, migration and the @OSCE Chairmanship. Thanks for sharing your insights facing current threats as #Russia’s immediate neighbour. pic.twitter.com/eL6fF6l3sB — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) November 1, 2022

Finally, the two foreign ministers also spoke about the important mediation role of the Vienna-based Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which Finland will chair in 2025.

Finland and the OSCE

As an important issue as Finland will chair the OSCE in 2025, Finish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto also met with the Secretary-General of the OSCE, Helga Maria Schmid in Vienna. Among the topics discussed were European security, tackling common challenges, and enhancing OSCE's important work in the current environment.

FM Pekka @Haavisto met today with @HelgaSchmid_SG of @OSCE in #Vienna. On agenda European security, tackling common challenges and enhancing the important work of #OSCE in the current circumstances. Most important issues as as #Finland will chair the organization in 2025! pic.twitter.com/CrRwgTSccq — Vesa Häkkinen (@vesahakkinen) November 1, 2022

Finland and the IAEA

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto met with the Chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss the situation in Ukraine and non-proliferation issues around European security. In addition, both dignitaries discussed Finland's strong support of IAEA's work on CancerCare4All and gender initiatives.

Good opportunity to discuss the situation in Ukraine & non-proliferation issues with Foreign Minister @Haavisto, who has come to @IAEAorg HQ for #IAEASG2022. Thank you, Finland, for your strong support to our work in and our #CancerCare4All and gender initiatives. pic.twitter.com/RqAYGitCoT — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) November 1, 2022

