South Korean Prime Minister Receives Austrian Foreign Minister

South Korea is receiving the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg this week. He made the long journey on account of the 130th anniversary of bilateral relations between Korea and Austria.

The Foreign Minister's programme includes a meeting with Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Foreign Minister Park Jin. Topics to be discussed include the security situation in the region around Korea, a visit to the Demilitarised Zone, business visits and the opening of an exhibition at the Museum of Art History.

Bilateral relations between Austria and the Republic of Korea only experienced a significant upgrade last year when relations were raised to the level of a "Strategic Partnership".

There was also good cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. In the anniversary year of bilateral relations, Foreign Minister Schallenberg wants to take further steps and open doors for business and cultural actors.

"Despite the long distance, Austria and the Republic of Korea have the best prerequisites for close relations. I am therefore pleased to create further links between our two countries with this trip and to bring the countries a little closer together," said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg before the trip.

Austria & South Korea share strong bonds, forged by more than a century of friendship & partnership. I met @FMParkJin in Seoul today to discuss next steps in our Strategic Partnership, #Russia‘s war against #Ukraine and the tense situation on the Korean Peninsula pic.twitter.com/5d5nfiznTA — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) October 23, 2022

The talks with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Foreign Minister Park Jin will focus on the effects of the Russian war of aggression and the security situation on the Korean peninsula in the light of the missile tests by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Even before the trip, Foreign Minister Schallenberg condemned the missile tests in the strongest possible terms. In addition, the political talks will also discuss opportunities for greater economic and political cooperation between the two countries.

"The Indo-Pacific is in upheaval. The cards in the region are being reshuffled right now. How we deal with China's rise has a direct impact on Austria as well. Against this background, it is important to remain in dialogue with those partners who share our values. The Republic of Korea is such a partner," said the Austrian Foreign Minister on the importance of political talks with Korean government representatives.

In order to get a better picture of the security situation, Foreign Minister Schallenberg will also visit the demilitarised zone separating the Republic of Korea from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Tuesday. The Austrian delegation will receive a briefing from the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission.

In addition, there will be meetings with leading Korean security experts.One of the highlights of the trip will be the opening of the exhibition "Collecting the World - Six Centuries of Beauty in the Habsburg Empire" at the Korean National Museum, consisting of 100 masterpieces from the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna.

This is already the third exhibition of the Kunsthistorisches Museum in the Republic of Korea. In addition, the programme includes a meeting with the former Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-Moon at the Global Green Growth Initiative on the topic of climate and development goals as well as events within the framework of the global business initiative ReFocus Austria.

BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs