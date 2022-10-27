President of Hungary Katalin Novák Visits Austria

The loyal comrade-in-arms of Hungarian head of government Viktor Orbán is the first head of state to receive President Van der Bellen since his re-election.

Die Tradition des engen Austauschs der Staatsoberhäupter von Österreich und Ungarn wird heute fortgesetzt – Bundespräsident Alexander Van der Bellen begrüßt die ungarische Präsidentin @KatalinNovakMP in Wien. pic.twitter.com/3tVhDTPoLS — A. Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) October 27, 2022

War in Ukraine

Regarding the Ukraine war, Novák condemned Russian aggression against a sovereign country, "We do not recognize the annexed territories as part of Russia and we stand behind Ukraine." She called the eight EU sanctions packages against Russia so far a "good compromise."

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen also thanked Hungary for taking care of refugees from Ukraine, referring also to the situation of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine's Transcarpathian region. The war in the neighboring country was "of particular importance" for Hungary, he said, also given "Ukrainian behavior toward minorities, which - let's put it this way - is not immune to criticism." There had been heightened tensions between the two neighboring countries in the years leading up to the war after Kyiv extended the mandatory use of the Ukrainian language to more and more areas of life.

Gerade jetzt, angesichts des schrecklichen Krieges in der Ukraine & dessen wirtschaftl. Auswirkungen, ist es besonders wichtig, sich mit europäischen Partnern eng auszutauschen. Ungarn spielt dabei als unmittelbarer Nachbar der Ukraine und Österreichs eine besondere Rolle. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/r5CtLzp5rj — A. Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) October 27, 2022

In addition, President Van der Bellen stressed at the press conference, "The war in Ukraine, we agree, must not cause us to lose sight of our efforts to combat climate catastrophe."

Fight against illegal migration

Hungary is looking forward to a stronger engagement with Austria in the future in the fight against illegal migration. President Katalin Novák said this in Vienna on Thursday. She referred to a series of meetings currently underway between Hungary, Serbia and Austria, at which an improvement in cooperation in this area is to be agreed upon.

I emphasized in our negotiations with the #Austrian President @vanderbellen the importance of keeping the- borders open and at the same time to meet our commitments with regards to #Schengen, to protect the #EU’s external borders. pic.twitter.com/WqdAjm8VBg — Katalin Novák (@KatalinNovakMP) October 27, 2022

In this context, the president pointed out that because of the recently increased migration movements on the Balkan route, strengthening the protection of the Serbian-Northern Macedonian border is of great importance. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić had agreed in principle to change his country's visa regime at a meeting with Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Hungary's head of government Viktor Orbán in Budapest in early October.

Due to the visa-free regime, significantly more Indian or Tunisian migrants had entered Austria illegally via Belgrade in recent months than before. Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner had recently announced that Austria would support border protection at the Serbian-Northern Macedonian border with drones and other technical equipment.

Frank and open discussion after the reelection of @vanderbellen in #Vienna on our good neighborly relations, on helping the Ukrainian refugees and on achieving a just #peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Looking forward to our common four and a half years as presidents together. pic.twitter.com/kDdQpk0Kh9 — Katalin Novák (@KatalinNovakMP) October 27, 2022

Novák stressed that a distinction between "refugees, legal economic migrants and illegal immigrants" is necessary. "Taking in refugees is our humanitarian task," she said, referring primarily to war refugees from Ukraine. "Legal immigration is the right of sovereign states, though not the way of Hungary." Speaking out against illegal migration, on the other hand, is very important, she said.

