President of Hungary Katalin Novák Visits Austria

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:29 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Hungarian President, Katalin Novák, is the first head of state to visit the re-elected President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. The conversation between the two heads of state focused on the fight against illegal migration, climate change and the war in Ukraine.

The President of Hungary Katalin Novák (r.) visited Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (l.) on an official visit. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

The loyal comrade-in-arms of Hungarian head of government Viktor Orbán is the first head of state to receive President Van der Bellen since his re-election.

War in Ukraine

Regarding the Ukraine war, Novák condemned Russian aggression against a sovereign country, "We do not recognize the annexed territories as part of Russia and we stand behind Ukraine." She called the eight EU sanctions packages against Russia so far a "good compromise."

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen also thanked Hungary for taking care of refugees from Ukraine, referring also to the situation of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine's Transcarpathian region. The war in the neighboring country was "of particular importance" for Hungary, he said, also given "Ukrainian behavior toward minorities, which - let's put it this way - is not immune to criticism." There had been heightened tensions between the two neighboring countries in the years leading up to the war after Kyiv extended the mandatory use of the Ukrainian language to more and more areas of life.

In addition, President Van der Bellen stressed at the press conference, "The war in Ukraine, we agree, must not cause us to lose sight of our efforts to combat climate catastrophe."

Fight against illegal migration

Hungary is looking forward to a stronger engagement with Austria in the future in the fight against illegal migration. President Katalin Novák said this in Vienna on Thursday. She referred to a series of meetings currently underway between Hungary, Serbia and Austria, at which an improvement in cooperation in this area is to be agreed upon.

In this context, the president pointed out that because of the recently increased migration movements on the Balkan route, strengthening the protection of the Serbian-Northern Macedonian border is of great importance. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić had agreed in principle to change his country's visa regime at a meeting with Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Hungary's head of government Viktor Orbán in Budapest in early October.

Due to the visa-free regime, significantly more Indian or Tunisian migrants had entered Austria illegally via Belgrade in recent months than before. Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner had recently announced that Austria would support border protection at the Serbian-Northern Macedonian border with drones and other technical equipment.

Novák stressed that a distinction between "refugees, legal economic migrants and illegal immigrants" is necessary. "Taking in refugees is our humanitarian task," she said, referring primarily to war refugees from Ukraine. "Legal immigration is the right of sovereign states, though not the way of Hungary." Speaking out against illegal migration, on the other hand, is very important, she said.

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Slovak Foreign Minister Káčer Visits Vienna (October 16)
Van der Bellen's First Trip After Reelection (October 12)
Austrian Politicians Condemn Russia's Attacks in Ukraine's Civilian Centres (October 12)
Read More
Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy, Viktor Orban, Ukraine, Russia Sanctions, Russo-Ukrainian War, Serbia, Russia, Presidential Chancellery of Austria, Migration, Katalin Novak, Karl Nehammer, Hungary, Climate Crisis, Climate Change, Balkans, Alexander Van der Bellen, Aleksandar Vucic, Western Balkans
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter