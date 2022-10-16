Slovak Foreign Minister Káčer Visits Vienna

At their first bilateral meeting, the two foreign ministers underlined the excellent relations between the two countries and stressed their intention to further expand cooperation in regional informal cooperation formats, such as the Central-5 or the Slavkov 3 format - in which Slovakia currently holds the chair. Both countries are facing the same challenges in many respects and it is therefore appropriate to tackle them together.

According to Minister Káčer, "Slovak-Austrian relations are based on geographical proximity, but also strong historical, economic and people-to-people ties." Both countries are interested in deepening these relations and Minister Káčer said, "are aware that a good neighborhood is not only based on intentions, but also on deeds that stand on common values."

Minister Káčer particularly stressed the potential of the Slavkov Format (S3), which the ministers consider to be a suitable instrument for promoting regional interests and building concrete projects beneficial to citizens. In that regard, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg stated at the subsequent press conference that Austria and Slovakia are closely interwoven "in every respect - politically, economically, socially and culturally. They share a common Central European area and shape it together.

Welcomed FM @RastislavKacer on his first visit to to further strengthen our very close neighbourly ties. We are equally appalled about #Russia’s war of aggression, but equally determined in fighting its global consequences. Also discussed developments in Western Balkans. pic.twitter.com/XlzWlwmaIi — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) October 14, 2022

In addition, Slovakia would also like to cooperate with Austria in the field of energy supply, especially sustainable energy. "I want us to specifically strengthen cooperation in the field of innovation and green energy, as Austria is one of the leaders in this area.", said Minister Káčer.

Coordination against Russian Aggression

At present, the war in Ukraine and its effects are the main areas in which cooperation between Austria and Slovakia is essential. While Slovakia also supports Ukraine militarily with military aid deliveries, Austria only provides humanitarian aid.

In response to further Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, the ministers rejected Russian intimidation and blackmail. This is especially true concerning the energy crisis triggered by Russian aggression and the associated high inflation. Continuing multilateral support for the besieged Ukraine was agreed upon.

Moreover, both countries have actively supported Ukraine and Ukrainian displaced persons since the outbreak of the war. Now, however, the European Union must continue to stand united and work for a swift and peaceful solution to the conflict.

Furthermore, they called for maintaining unity and solidarity in the European Union, since only by seeking joint pan-European solutions will the EU member states be able to face the upcoming challenges. As it relates to migratory pressure, the ministers also discussed the introduction of border controls. Furthermore, they stressed the importance of preserving Schengen freedoms and enhancing communication and coordination.

"It is very clear from our point of view that EU unity is essential. We urge Russia to put an end to the human suffering, to withdraw its troops completely and to create circumstances to enable meaningful negotiations," Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg stressed the need for European cohesion and a peaceful settlement of the dispute.

Enriching & hearty discussion w/ FM @a_schallenberg on current FP / issues. Confirmed excellent level of partnership. Looking forward to deepen our relations. Because #Austria is more than just neighbor. We want to build even closer cooperation in region.@SlovakiaMFA pic.twitter.com/lJs8h21J6x — Rastislav Káčer (@RastislavKacer) October 14, 2022

Coordination between Slovakia and Austria in the Western Balkans

In addition, the Foreign Ministers discussed how the countries of the Western Balkans can be brought closer to the EU as quickly as possible - also to ensure stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg expressly welcomed the European Commission's recommendation that Bosnia and Herzegovina be granted candidate country status. For the head of Slovak diplomacy, it was important to draw attention to the Western Balkans region, Minister Káčer said "which must not be forgotten - It is strategically important for us."

New Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer

Káčer studied International relations and has been employed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1992. Káčer is a career diplomat and has served in various positions. He was deeply involved in NATO-Slovak relations and served as Slovakia's ambassador to the United States.

After the end of his tenure, he co-founded the influential Slovak think tank GLOBSEC. Between 2013 and 2018 he served as the ambassador to Hungary. His decision to join over 30 countries that displayed the rainbow flag on their embassy buildings in Budapest to support the pride parade was criticized by anti-LGBT activists in Slovakia.

Since 13 September 2022, he is Slovakia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and accepted to continue the pro-Western, pro-European foreign policy of his predecessor, including crucially supporting Ukraine during the Russo-Ukrainian War.

BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic