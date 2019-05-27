Sponsored
Austrian Government Dismissed: National Council Denies Government Confidence

Published: Yesterday; 16:57 · (Vindobona)

The parliamentary motion of no confidence of the Social Democrats (SPÖ) was supported by the right-wing populist Freedom Party (FPÖ) and the Liste Jetzt. The majority of the members of the National Council thus expressed their distrust of Chancellor Kurz's government and removed it from office.

Austrian government removed. (Picture: Government during the inauguration in December 2017.) / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner/HBF

The Social Democrats had tabled a motion of censure against the entire government, in which they no longer had confidence.

The reasons for this were as follows:

> Social security had been crushed,
> the 60 hour week had been introduced,
> the constitutional protection had been rendered incapable of action,
> in the course of the Ibiza affair too little contact was sought with the opposition.

In the afternoon shortly after 16:00, Chancellor Kurz was overthrown by the SPÖ, FPÖ and Liste Jetzt.

After barely a week, the transitional government loses its office after all.

Thus the National Council has refused to trust the government.

Austrian Federal President Van der Bellen must now dismiss the government and appoint a new chancellor for the time being, who in turn would propose a new cabinet.

Instead of the government team of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), an expert cabinet is to take over the work due to the successful vote of no confidence until the national elections in September.

Theoretically, Van der Bellen could remove the government from office at short notice, and it remains to be seen whether this will be the case in practice or whether it will take place in the coming days.

This was the first successful vote of no confidence in the history of Austria's Second Republic.

