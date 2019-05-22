Austrian Transitional Government Takes Office

(from left) Kurz, Van der Bellen (from behind), Hartwig Löger (Vice-Chancellor, Finance), Eckart Ratz (Interior), Walter Pöltner (Social Affairs), Johann Luif (Defence), Valerie Hackl (Infrastructure), Juliane Bogner-Strauß (Civil Service and Sports) / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Peter Lechner / HBF

On Wednesday, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen formally swore in the new ministers in the interim government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.