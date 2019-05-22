Sponsored
Austrian Transitional Government Takes Office

Published: Yesterday; 16:49 · (Vindobona)

President Van der Bellen has sworn in the new ministers Valerie Hackl, Walter Pöltner, Eckart Ratz and Johann Luif.

(from left) Kurz, Van der Bellen (from behind), Hartwig Löger (Vice-Chancellor, Finance), Eckart Ratz (Interior), Walter Pöltner (Social Affairs), Johann Luif (Defence), Valerie Hackl (Infrastructure), Juliane Bogner-Strauß (Civil Service and Sports) / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Peter Lechner / HBF

On Wednesday, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen formally swore in the new ministers in the interim government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Before that he had dismissed Interior Minister Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) and removed the other liberal ministers from office as requested. As reported by Vindobona.org This article includes a total of 521 words.

