Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl to Remain in Transitional Government

The Austrian Federal President has dismissed Minister of the Interior Herbert Kickl as well as the other Freedom Party (FPÖ) members.

Chancellor Kurz plans to provide a list of possible interim ministers later today.

However, Van der Bellen accepted Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl's request. According to the head of state, the minister, who was originally nominated by the Freedom Party (FPÖ) but is officially non-party, had offered to remain in the transitional government until the new election date. He accepted her offer.

In a press release, Kneissl justifies her position as follows:

"I am very sorry about the events of the past few days and the resignation of my ministerial colleagues.

At the suggestion of the FPÖ, I joined this federal government - which has done an excellent job - as an independent expert. I would like to thank the Freedom Party of Austria for the trust it has placed in me.

In my function as Foreign Minister, I have worked hard as an independent expert for the representation of Austria throughout the world. In the exercise of my office, I have always been guided by the interests of our Republic.

I reacted to the geopolitical changes with an Asian focus in order to intensify Austria's relations with China, India and the other emerging countries in the region. In order to overcome the current state of speechlessness, we were able to initiate the civil society Sochi Dialogue with Russia, commissioned by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. We have entered into a strategic dialogue with the USA, which should strengthen our cooperation, starting with the stability of South Eastern Europe, through cyber security, to scientific cooperation.

Following on from our decades of tradition, I have taken the initiative to push ahead with humanitarian demining, starting in north-eastern Syria. Together with international partners, our goal is to create a mine-free environment as a basic prerequisite for the voluntary return of internally displaced persons and refugees.

I have also achieved a new start in bilateral relations with Turkey, irrespective of the clear rejection of EU accession, which has contributed to the resumption of archaeological excavations in Ephesus, among other things. I am also particularly pleased about the extremely positive development in relations with our neighbour Slovenia and the planned joint submission of the Lipizzaner breed as an intangible UNESCO cultural heritage.

I have also set clear priorities in development cooperation and integration policy. From the very beginning, it was very important to me to promote women as a motor of development and integration. The fight against violence against women is of central importance. I have made the taboo subject of female genital mutilation (FGM) the subject of public debate and have taken concrete steps to support the victims of FGM.

As an independent expert, I feel obliged to maintain the course I have taken and to remain available to our country right now. As announced by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, I have therefore decided not to make my function as an independent Foreign and Integration Minister available at this time.

The bodies provided for this in the Federal Constitution will subsequently decide whether or not I will remain in this position."