Austria's Government Faces Expected Motion of No Confidence

Sebastian Kurz's ÖVP under top candidate Otmar Karas received strong support from voters in the European elections. According to the final result plus postal vote prognosis, the People's Party received 34.9 percent of the votes, an increase of 7.9 percentage points compared to the EU election in 2014.

The right-wing populist Freedom Party (FPÖ) lost 2.5 percentage points and slipped to 17.2 percent. The Social Democrats (SPÖ) were unable to benefit from the government crisis, with 23.4 percent representing a minus of 0.7 percentage points. At 14 per cent, the Greens are close to their record result of 2014, when they received 14.5 per cent of the votes.

The overthrow of Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz by a vote of no confidence is likely, but depends on the still outstanding clear decision of the previous coalition partner Freedom Party (FPÖ).

The Social Democrats now want a vote of no confidence against the entire government in addition to the previously known motion of no confidence on the "Liste Jetzt".

SPÖ party leader Rendi-Wagner justified her decision by saying that Kurz had not taken any confidence-building measures in the recent days of the government crisis.

With 23.4 percent, the Social Democrats achieved a clear electoral defeat in the election to the EU Parliament and their worst election result to date at the federal level.

Rendi-Wagner announced on Sunday evening that the presidium of the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) unanimously made a recommendation to the parliamentary group.

The Social Democrats (SPÖ) need the votes of the Freedom Party (FPÖ) to remove the Chancellor from office.

It will now be voted on the proposal of the Social Democrats and we will probably agree here, said the designated new FPÖ party leader Norbert Hofer.

Instead of the government team of the ÖVP, an expert cabinet will then take over the duties until the National Council elections in September if the vote of no confidence is successful.

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen would then have to temporarily appoint a new Chancellor, who in turn would propose a new cabinet.

The opposition accuses the Chancellor of being jointly responsible for the government crisis because he had brought the Freedom Party on board as a coalition partner and had shown a lack of effort to find a joint solution with all parties.

It would be the first successful vote of no confidence in the Second Republic.